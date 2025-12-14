168,180 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Acquired by Munro Partners

Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,203,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 704,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,503,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 797,429 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.5% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.2% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 383,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

