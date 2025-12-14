Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Holdings Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Williams Companies worth $258,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,879,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.77 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 297,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,418,035.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.