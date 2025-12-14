Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $171,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,022,059,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $670.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $656.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.92. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 269,799 shares of company stock worth $176,627,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

