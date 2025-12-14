Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,721 shares during the quarter. Boise Cascade comprises approximately 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of Boise Cascade worth $142,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

