Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Qualys worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,567,000 after buying an additional 88,051 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,133,000 after acquiring an additional 323,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,400. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $341,088.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,814,272. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock worth $4,486,535 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $152.53 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

