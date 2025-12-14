Munro Partners Purchases New Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $126.53 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

