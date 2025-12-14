NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

