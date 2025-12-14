Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 116,613 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.15% of General Dynamics worth $116,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 691,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $337.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.80. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

