Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hubbell worth $120,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $448.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.