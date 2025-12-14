Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 167,336 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,336 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 7.05% of Blue Bird worth $96,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 62.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

