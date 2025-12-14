926,516 Shares in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,280,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 576,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 549,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $378,654.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,502.56. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

