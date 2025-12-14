Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,506 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $82,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWIN. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3,664.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 15,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,194.04. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baldwin Insurance Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWIN

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.