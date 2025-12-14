Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $79.86 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,017 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Church & Dwight worth $79,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $45,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $62,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 12.74%.Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

