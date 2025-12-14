TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,001 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of TXNM Energy worth $55,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $58.85.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $103,932.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

View Our Latest Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.