Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $70.86 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,067 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.58% of Simmons First National worth $70,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Simmons First National by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 429,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simmons First National by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,090.88. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price target on Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Baird R W raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.3%

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is -29.01%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

