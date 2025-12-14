Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 15,433 Shares of City Holding Company $CHCO

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.25% of City worth $75,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City by 463.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of City by 69.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,017 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $243,411.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,324.12. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 416 shares of company stock valued at $48,768 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Research downgraded City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

City Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $124.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding Company has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.33%.The firm had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

