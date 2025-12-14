Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 894,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,376,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.84 per share, with a total value of $25,502.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,042 shares of company stock worth $2,045,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price objective on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

