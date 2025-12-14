Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $68,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 82.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $215.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

