North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 39,668 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

