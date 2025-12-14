Stance Capital LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NYSE NET opened at $202.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.55. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of -674.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $11,289,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,697,031.48. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,810 shares of company stock worth $142,491,336. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
