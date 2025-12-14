Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $177.67 and last traded at $183.57. Approximately 41,947,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 79,599,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 437.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $308,281.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 858,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

