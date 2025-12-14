Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

