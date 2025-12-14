Stance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,326 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% in the second quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.11 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

