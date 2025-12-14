Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Down 27.4% – Should You Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. Approximately 58,370,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average daily volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Card Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.33.

The company has a market capitalization of £244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.04.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

