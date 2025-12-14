2,597 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,945,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $500.95 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.15 and a 200-day moving average of $514.65. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

