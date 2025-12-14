Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 900.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $884.47 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $867.12 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $916.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $950.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,025.00 to $1,027.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.70.

In related news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

