Walnut Level Capital LLC Buys Shares of 80,000 Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Walnut Level Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Element Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Walnut Level Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 61.7% during the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,265 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,590,000 after purchasing an additional 628,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after buying an additional 287,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Fermium Researc upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.58%.The company had revenue of $656.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,085,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,554.42. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 497,399 shares of company stock worth $13,360,761 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

