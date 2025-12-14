Walnut Level Capital LLC Buys 47,946 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Walnut Level Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up about 3.7% of Walnut Level Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walnut Level Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:EMN opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $103.82.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.