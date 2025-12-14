Wellington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,021 Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.0% of Wellington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 294.5% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

