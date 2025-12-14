11,058 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

