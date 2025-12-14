Prospera Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Prospera Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Prospera Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prospera Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.