Rexford Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Rexford Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,634,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.34.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0%

MSFT stock opened at $478.53 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

