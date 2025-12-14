MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Takes $3.02 Million Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RMD opened at $251.96 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $524,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,555. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,662 shares of company stock worth $5,946,466. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

