MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

