Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $102.40 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 756.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,217 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.36. The stock has a market cap of $780.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

