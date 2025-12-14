MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Invests $2.51 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $187,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $943,985. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2%

Newmont stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

