Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,916 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.7% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $313.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

