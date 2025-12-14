Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

META stock opened at $644.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total value of $346,198.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,208,082.13. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,578,191 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

