REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by Nautilus Advisors LLC

Nautilus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. REV Group comprises 0.9% of Nautilus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nautilus Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of REV Group worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 5,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.51. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

