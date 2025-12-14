Tactive Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 766.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2,163.1% in the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $672.32 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $731.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.82.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Rothschild Redb cut shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.54.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

