Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $203,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,183 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NTAP opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $127.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

