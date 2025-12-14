Iamgold Corporation $IAG Stock Holdings Lessened by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 523,800 shares during the quarter. Iamgold makes up approximately 3.8% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Iamgold Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

