Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,641 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $341.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.54.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

