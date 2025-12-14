Straightline Group LLC Acquires 25,468 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE

Straightline Group LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 29.2% of Straightline Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Straightline Group LLC owned approximately 26.96% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $46,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XTRE. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XTRE opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.