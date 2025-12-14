N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $613.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

