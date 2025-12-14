Tactive Advisors LLC Invests $8.69 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $13,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,308,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,699,602.88. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

