Midwestern Financial LLC IA Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Midwestern Financial LLC IA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.9%

VGT stock opened at $753.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

