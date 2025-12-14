Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,608 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,644,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 313,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

