Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $14.66 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $198.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

