Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Stake Lessened by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,456 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

